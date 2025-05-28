MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a juvenile reported missing from Miramar.

14-year-old Mbaqangaie Anderson was last seen getting into a Hyundai SUV near the 3100 block of Southwest 64 Terrace in Miramar at around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

She stands at five feet and eight inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on her whereabouts, please contact police immediately.

