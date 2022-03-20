MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, 14-year-old Kueen Zakhia Beaman Tarver left her house along Lakeside Drive on foot at around midnight on Sunday.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has long hair that is braided and reaches her hips.

The teen was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white Adidas pants and purple slides.

Investigators said Beaman Tarver meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

