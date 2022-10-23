CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs seek the public’s help in their search for a missing teen.

According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden ran away and was last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Slayden stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has long braids.

She was last seen wearing a light green shirt, blue boxer shorts and no shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800.

