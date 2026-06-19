TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Malaysia Edwards was last seen near Northwest 62nd Avenue and 57th Street, Monday morning.

Edwards stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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