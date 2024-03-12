PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Kayla Chung ran away from her home on Monday and is believed to be in the Fort Lauderdale area.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact 954-431-2200.

