NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Aamyrah Carroll was last seen near the 8000 block of West McNab Road, at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Carroll stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and navy blue pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

