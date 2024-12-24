LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes over the weekend

Porshae Thompson was last seen near the 2700 block of Sommerset Drive.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

She has burgundy hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information call deputies at 954-764-help.

