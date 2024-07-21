DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Capo was last seen in the area of Northwest Seventh Place and 38th Terrace, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Capo stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

