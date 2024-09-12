FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen near Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Angelina Bruno was last seen near the 4700 block of Southwest 12th Court in unincorporated Central Broward at around 8:45 a.m., Monday.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt and khaki pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

