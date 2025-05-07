WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from Weston.

According to BSO, Lyrik Hill was last seen near the 16000 block of Crestview Lane at around 9 p.m. on May 3.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and grey pajama pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

