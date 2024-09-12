FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen near Fort Lauderdale.

According to BSO, Angelina Bruno was last seen around the 4700 block of Southwest 12th Court in unincorporated Central Broward at around 8:45 a.m., Monday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve pink shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

