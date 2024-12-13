OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Malik Jeremih Hall was last seen near the 4900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, at around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hall stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black — a balaclava, a hoodie and sweatpants — as well as blue sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).  

