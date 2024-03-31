HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Derell Miller was last seen along the 6600 block of Allen Street, at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Miller stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was a sweatsuit with a cream-colored top and a blue bottom.

Officials urge anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.