FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from unincorporated Central Broward.

According to BSO detectives, Troy Williams was last seen around 7 a.m. on Friday, March 15, near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Terrace, near Fort Lauderdale.

Williams is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a green shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

