OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to BSO, Malik Jeremih Hill was last seen near the 4900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue at around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black, a balaclava, a hoodie, sweatpants and blue sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

