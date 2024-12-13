OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to BSO, Malik Jeremih Hill was last seen near the 4900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue at around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black, a balaclava, a hoodie, sweatpants and blue sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).  

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox