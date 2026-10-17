DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Maraisa Toussaint was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday near the 5100 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

Toussaint stands approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox