DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Maraisa Toussaint was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday near the 5100 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

Toussaint stands approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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