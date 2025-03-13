HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are seeking the public’s help in their search for a juvenile reported missing from Hollywood.

13-year-old Aaliyah Cassamajor was last seen at approximately 4:00 p.m. at Driftwood Middle School.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a white jacket.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Hollywood Police Department.

