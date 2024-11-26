WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 13-year-old boy in West Park.

According to BSO detectives, Ezekiel Holmes was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Southwest 23rd Street.

Holmes stands at about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

According to his family, Holmes is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information on Holmes’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

