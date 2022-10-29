OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mailen Ernestina Santos was last seen along the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m., Thursday.

Santos stands about 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black T-shirt, a blue Gap hoodie and black sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP(4357).

