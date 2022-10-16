HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Robin Strong was last seen along the 2500 block of Pierce Street at around midnight on Sunday.

Investigators did not provide a physical description or specify what the teen was last seen wearing, but in a Facebook post, they included a picture of her.

Officials urge anyone with information about Strong’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

