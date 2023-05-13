PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Kayla Chung was last seen at her home in an unspecified part of the city, at around 4:15 p.m., Friday.

Chung stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a shirt of an unknown color and baggy blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

