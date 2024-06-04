PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Paige Reynolds was last seen leaving the area of 601 South State Road 7 on foot.

She stands at 5 feet 4 inches and has black curly hair. According to detectives, she is a light-skinned Black female who looks Hispanic.

She was last seen wearing a pink/purple hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 954-797-2100.

