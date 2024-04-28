NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Bella Abbate was last seen near the 1900 block of Southwest 68th Terrace, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Abbate stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives said the teen was last seen wearing a pink dress.

Officials urge anyone with information on Abbate’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

