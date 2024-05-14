NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to BSO, Aniyah Saillant was last seen near the 700 block of Belmont Lane at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing around 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on Saillant’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

