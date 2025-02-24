MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old who was reported missing from Miramar.

Authorities say Carishe Small was last seen near her residence at the 2600 block of SW 135th Ave around 8:20 p.m., Sunday.

She stands at five feet and four inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

If you or anyone you know has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Peluso at 954-602-4209, mpeluso@miramarpd.org or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS immediately.

