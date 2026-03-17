MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

Sanai Benjamin was last seen along the 7700 block of Highlands Circle at around 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

Benjamin stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has long black braided hair. She was wearing a pink pajama shirt, pink pajama pants and pink slippers at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said she meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information on Benjamin’s whereabouts to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

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