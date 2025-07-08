FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Nina Gray was last seen near her residence in the 1400 block of Holly Heights Drive on Sunday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches and was last seen wearing a grey Hurley t-shirt, black shorts and blue Crocs. Police say she left her residence on a teal colored bike.

According to police, her family says she suffers from depression.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police.

