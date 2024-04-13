DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old who was reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Leah Jones was last seen along the 4400 block of Southwest 52nd Street, at around 7 a.m., Monday.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives did not specify what Jones was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

