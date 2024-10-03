PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Asiya Patterson was last seen around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday. Police said that she ran away from Silver Trail Middle School following a fight with her parent.

She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and beige shorts. She has long black and red braided hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 954-431-2200.

