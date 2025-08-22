POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a missing teen from Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say 13-year-old Stella Mitchell went missing early Friday morning from the 900 block of Northeast Third Street.

Deputies said Mitchell is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs around 124 pounds. She has blue hair and blue eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and she was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

