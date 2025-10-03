PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, 13-year-old Hormar Charilus ran away from a location along the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Charilus stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and was carrying a gray backpack at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Charilus meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile, adding that he’s run away in the past.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

