PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Kavaris Glenn was last seen Friday at around 5 p.m. at the Chevron gas station near Pine Island Road and West Broward Boulevard.

The boy stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and white Nike sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.