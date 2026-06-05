POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to investigators, Matthew Walker was last seen near the 1800 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach at approximately 4 p.m., Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt, black pajama pants and black socks.

Walker is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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