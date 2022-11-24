TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said on Wednesday that Emma Bleidt was last seen near the 5000 block of North Travelers Palm Lane, at around 1 p.m., Monday.

Detectives said Bleidt stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

This is Bleidt’s second disappearance in just over a month. Back on Oct. 20, she was reported missing from Pompano Beach. The 12-year-old was later found safe.

Officials urge anyone with information on Bleidt’s current whereabouts to contact BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

