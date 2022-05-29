MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, Serenity “Sasha” Anivin left her house on foot at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. She was seen walking along the 1100 block of East River Drive.

At around 2:45 p.m., detectives said, Anivin and a man were seen getting into a white Toyota Highlander that headed northbound on East River Drive.

Anivin stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has braided hair with beads. She was last seen wearing a red and white tie-dye shirt and gray jogger pants.

Police said Anivin attends Margate Middle School and meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

They urge anyone with any information on her whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.