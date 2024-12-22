POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Maya Edwards was last seen near the 1400 block of Northeast 41st Street.

Edwards stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators did not specify what she was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

