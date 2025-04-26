MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Kimberlie Appolon was last seen at Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave., at around 4:45 P.M. on Friday.

Appolon stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair. She is possibly wearing a black polo shirt and black leggings.

Detectives said Appolon meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

