DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen De Jesus was last seen near the 100 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue, at around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives said De Jesus stands approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt and black pants at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

