MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Margate.

According to Margate Police, Chelsea Toledo was dropped off at Margate Middle School, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. She did not return home after classes ended.

Detectives believe the student left school immediately after she was dropped off by her parents.

Toledo stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds, has a medium build, and has brown eyes and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives said Toledo meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

