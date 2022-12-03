OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Hernandez stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue shorts and black Nike sandals.

Detectives said Hernandez was carrying a blue and yellow backpack and was seen riding a blue and gray BMX-style bicycle.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

