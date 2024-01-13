TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Bryce Phillips was last seen on Tuesday near the 5000 block of North State Road 7.

Tanner stands approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.