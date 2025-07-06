DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Kemane Gordon was last seen along the 1400 block of Southwest Fifth Terrace, at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Gordon stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with white stripes, gray shorts and black slides.

Detectives said he was riding a black bicycle with gold markings at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

