PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Davianna Robbins was last seen in the area of Northwest 10th Street and 80th Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m., Sunday.

Robbins stands 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 88 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and gray sweatpants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.