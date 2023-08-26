HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Rashad Pierre was last seen leaving 3161 Taft Street, Saturday afternoon.

He stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black/red flip-flops. He may be on a bicycle.

Officials urge anyone with information on Pierre’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

