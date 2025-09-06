MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl who were reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, the infant, identified as Icelynn Ferguson, is believed to be in the company of Kimayah Ferguson.

Investigators said Kimayah was last seen in the area of the 6090 block of Northwest Eighth Street, at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Kimayah stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. It’s unknow what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Kimayah meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officia;s urge anyone with information of their whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

