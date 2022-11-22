OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing man.

Zachary Mitchell, 30, was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and a white hat.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-HELP.

