MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a thief who, they say, stole packages and building materials from a home in Miramar.

The theft occurred in the area near Southwest 89th Avenue and Bermuda Drive earlier this month.

Miramar Police officers released new photos of who they believe is the subject who engaged in the stealing spree at the home.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.