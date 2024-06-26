MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police remain on the hunt for a dangerous man who shot two people in Miramar on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a suspect with a mask on, orange shirt and a mask. Advise someone sees the shooter. He’s wearing a black hat as well,” a dispatcher said after gunshots rang out outside a furniture warehouse.

Miramar Police said the subject ambushed and shot a worker outside of his job. One of the bullets ricocheted off the ground, injuring a second man.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the loading dock area of Coaster Furniture warehouse at 10700 Enterprise Way in Miramar.

A co-worker of one of the victims described what he heard and saw.

“I hear the shots and I went outside,” said Juan Morales. “When he was buying his lunch, that’s when he got shot, somebody came up behind him and shot him.”

Morales said his co-worker got hit in the head and chest while the other man was hit in the leg. .

“Not really sure how many, but I know there was a couple of shots,” said John Dickerson, a co-worker. “A lot of commotion and everybody just running everywhere.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Officials temporarily locked down the Miramar Park of Commerce as they searched for the subject with long guns.

Witnesses told police that the shooter is six feet tall and was wearing an orange shirt, dark pants, a dark mask and sunglasses.

Police hope someone saw him on the run on Tuesday and can help point the authorities in the right direction.

“We really really would like the assistance of anyone in the community or in the area at that time that could have witnessed anything they can share with us and possibly find the person that committed this crime,” said Miramar Police Department Det. Yessenia Diaz.

Miramar Police aren’t offering any update on the victims’ condition. They also haven’t released a motive in the case.

If you have any information on this double shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

