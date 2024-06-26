MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police remain on the hunt for a dangerous man who, they said, shot two people in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, the subject ambushed and shot a worker outside of his job, Tuesday morning. One of the bullets ricocheted off the ground, injuring a second man.

“It’s going to be a suspect with a mask on, orange shirt and a mask. Advise someone sees the shooter. He’s wearing a black hat as well,” a dispatcher said after gunshots rang out outside a furniture warehouse.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the loading dock area of Coaster Furniture warehouse at 10700 Enterprise Way.

Juan Morales, a co-worker of one of the victims, described what he heard and saw.

“I hear the shots and I went outside,” he said. “When he was buying his lunch, that’s when he got shot; somebody came up behind him and shot him.”

Morales said his co-worker was hit in the head and chest, while the other man was hit in the leg.

“Not really sure how many, but I know there was a couple of shots,” said John Dickerson, another co-worker. “A lot of commotion and everybody just running everywhere.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Officials temporarily locked down the Miramar Park of Commerce as they searched for the subject with long guns.

Witnesses told police that the shooter stands about 6 feet tall and was wearing an orange shirt and dark pants, as well as a dark mask and sunglasses.

Police hope someone saw the gunman on the run on Tuesday and can help point the authorities in the right direction.

“We really, really would like the assistance of anyone in the community or in the area at that time that could have witnessed anything they can share with us and possibly find the person that committed this crime,” said Miramar Police Detective Yessenia Diaz.

As of Wednesday evening, police have not provided an update on the victims’ condition. They also haven’t released a motive in the case.

If you have any information on this double shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

