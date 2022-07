DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for helping in their search for a 64-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach.

Detectives said Jose Roberto Hercules has been found.

Hercules was last seen in the 200 block of East Sample Road, around 6:37 p.m., Monday.

